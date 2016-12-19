With Russia's backing, the United Nations Security Council on Monday unanimously called for UN officials and others to be able to monitor evacuations from eastern Aleppo and the safety of civilians who remain in Syria's once largest city.

The 15-member council adopted a French-drafted resolution that "demands all parties to provide these monitors with safe, immediate and unimpeded access."

The step marks the first show of unity in months among world powers grappling with the crisis in Syria.

A rescue operation for thousands of civilians besieged by the Syrian regime and opposition forces continues, with convoys carrying those trapped in eastern Aleppo having reached relative safety.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said some 20,000 people have been evacuated from Aleppo's east so far.