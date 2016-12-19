Thirty-three people have died in Siberia after drinking bath essence containing methanol, a toxic substance used in anti-freeze, Russian authorities said Monday.

The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the deaths caused by drinking a liquid labelled as hawthorn-scented bath essence, and has detained two people.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered his cabinet to "sort out" the counterfeit alcohol issue, calling the widespread sale of such liquids through vending machines "an absolute disgrace."

Fifty-four people were taken to hospital in the Siberian city of Irkutsk after consuming the toxic substance, and 33 died, a spokesperson for the regional branch of the Investigative Committee said.