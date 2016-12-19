WORLD
33 die in Siberia after consuming bath oils as liquor
Homemade spirits and household products containing alcohol are popular throughout the former Soviet Union as a cheap alternative to standard liquor brands.
Fifty-four people were taken to hospital in the Siberian city of Irkutsk after drinking toxic bath essence. Thirty-three died. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 19, 2016

Thirty-three people have died in Siberia after drinking bath essence containing methanol, a toxic substance used in anti-freeze, Russian authorities said Monday.

The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the deaths caused by drinking a liquid labelled as hawthorn-scented bath essence, and has detained two people.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered his cabinet to "sort out" the counterfeit alcohol issue, calling the widespread sale of such liquids through vending machines "an absolute disgrace."

Fifty-four people were taken to hospital in the Siberian city of Irkutsk after consuming the toxic substance, and 33 died, a spokesperson for the regional branch of the Investigative Committee said.

Authorities said the product contained methanol and carried a label warning it as unsuitable for consumption, but the mixture was nonetheless "consumed like alcohol."

Cheap perfumes and facial toners containing alcohol are sold without the same trading restrictions imposed on alcoholic drinks. Those who buy them to drink are usually the most socially disadvantaged.

Homemade spirits and household products containing alcohol are popular throughout the former Soviet Union as a cheap alternative to standard brands but are also blamed for a large number of alcohol-related deaths.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
