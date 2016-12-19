Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was shot in Ankara on Monday.

The envoy was delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibit in Ankara when an armed assailant opened fire on him.

Karlov was shot multiple times and seriously wounded. He later succumbed to his injuries.

"Attack aimed at ruining Turkey's ties with Russia"

Addressing a press conference, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and Russia will form a joint committee to investigate the attack. He said the attack was a provocation aimed at ruining Turkey's ties with Russia.

President Erdogan described the incident as an attack on Russian as well as Turkish people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the envoy's killing targeted Russian-Turkish ties and Syria peace efforts.

President Erdogan earlier spoke to his Russian counterpart and discussed the incident over a telephone conversation.

Speaking to journalists in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the attack had not just targeted the Russian ambassador, but also Turkey and Russia who had normalised relations.

Assailant identified as 22-year-old off-duty cop

Speaking to reporters at the site of the attack, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that the attacker had been identified as a 22-year-old off-duty policeman, who had been working in Ankara for the past two and a half years.

Soylu added that the incident was a "terror attack" on the strong relations between Turkey and Russia. He said Karlov was a trusted friend of the country and that Turkey was deeply saddened by the attack.

The interior minister offered condolences to Russia, and the diplomat's family and added that the motives of the attacker were not known. He further said that three more people were wounded in the attack.