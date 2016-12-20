Turkey has told the United States on Tuesday that the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) was behind the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey.

In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State John Kerry, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, "Turkey and Russia know that behind the attack ... there is FETO."

Ankara accuses US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and his group FETO of a long-running campaign to overthrow the democratic government through infiltrating Turkish government institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary, forming a "parallel state."

Meanwhile, the body of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov has been flown back to Moscow. He was killed by a gunman in Ankara on Monday evening.