Gulen terror group behind Russian envoy's murder, Turkey tells US
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tells US Secretary of State John Kerry that FETO is behind the murder.
The body of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov was flown back to Moscow following the fatal shooting. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 20, 2016

Turkey has told the United States on Tuesday that the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) was behind the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey.

In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State John Kerry, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, "Turkey and Russia know that behind the attack ... there is FETO."

Ankara accuses US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and his group FETO of a long-running campaign to overthrow the democratic government through infiltrating Turkish government institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary, forming a "parallel state."

Meanwhile, the body of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov has been flown back to Moscow. He was killed by a gunman in Ankara on Monday evening.

The Kremlin has sent a team of experts to Turkey to help with the investigation. Both sides have called the attack an act of terrorism, designed to disrupt relations between the two countries.

TRT World 's Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
