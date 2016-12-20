America's Electoral College confirmed Donald Trump's election as the 45th president of the United States on Monday, easily dashing long-shot hopes by a small movement of detractors to block him from winning the presidency, six weeks after his upset victory over his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

With all states voting, Trump finished with 304 votes and Clinton had 227. It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency. Texas put Trump over the top, despite two Republican electors casting protest votes.

Trump hailed his victory on Twitter.

In a statement released by his team, the president-elect welcomed the "overwhelming vote" in his favour, while reaching out to the Democrats who sought against odds to block him.

The divisive nature of the campaign, Trump's provocative personality, and Clinton's lead of nearly three million votes in the popular tally combined to raise the stakes and resentment over what many Democrats thought was an illegitimate win by Trump. In recent weeks, revelations by the US intelligence community pointing to purposeful Russian meddling in the election brought politicians on both the left and right to condemn Trump as a tool of the Kremlin.