Four Jordanian policemen were killed in the new shootout with Daesh on Tuesday, state media said.

Security forces came under fire after launching a raid to track down suspects following Sunday's assault in Karak, which Daesh claimed responsibility for on Tuesday.

But it was unclear whether the two groups of militants were working together. A senior security source said the targets in Tuesday's incident were not linked to Sunday's attack.

Authorities said that police surrounded a house where the gunmen were holed up and that the suspects opened fire on them.