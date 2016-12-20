The United States Embassy in Ankara and its consulates in Istanbul and Adana closed for normal operations on Tuesday after a man approached the embassy and discharged a firearm.

Authorities said the man fired eight to nine times into the air with a rifle he had concealed in his coat. There were no reported injuries from the incident.

The assailant, identified as Sahin S. by authorities, was taken into custody. Police said they had stepped up security in the area.