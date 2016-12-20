Turkish authorities on Tuesday detained six people linked to the assassin who shot Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov.

Karlov was shot on Monday evening at the opening of a photo exhibition in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Turkey identified the killer as 22-year-old Mevlut Mert Altintas, a police officer working for Ankara's riot police for over two years.

Police detained his family and a roommate as they widen the probe into why the off-duty policeman gunned down the envoy.

His mother, father, sister and two other relatives were detained in the western Turkish province of Aydin, while his flatmate in Ankara was also detained, Anadolu Agency said.

Turkey and Russia called Monday's attack an attempt to undermine a recent thawing of ties that have been strained by Syria's civil war.

Altintas was shot dead at the gallery by Turkey's special forces.