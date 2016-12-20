At least 11 people died as gunfire erupted during protests on Tuesday in Democratic Republic of Congo against longtime President Joseph Kabila's as his term of office expired at midnight on Monday.

Opposition activists have accused Kabila of trying to cling to power by letting his term run out without an election to choose the next leader, which has not witnessed a peaceful change of power since its independence in 1960.

The DR Congo's freshly named premier, Samy Badibanga, on Tuesday urged people to stay "calm" and security forces "to show discipline and restraint."

"I want to issue an appeal for calm," he said at a media conference where he also called for restraint by security forces, after violence broke out due to President Joseph Kabila's decision to name a new government instead of stepping down when his mandate ended.

Shots rang out in the capital Kinshasa, where at least nine people were killed, and there was sustained gunfire in the country's second-largest city, Lubumbashi, where two died - including a policeman who was lynched by an angry crowd.

The UN's large DR Congo mission, MONUSCO, said it was probing reliable reports of dozens of deaths and voiced alarm over the arrests of 113 opposition leaders and civil society activists in just four days.

South African police fired rubber bullets on Tuesday at scores of protesters outside the DR Congo embassy in Pretoria who were demanding Kabila step down, a spokesman said.

Gunfire was heard overnight and tensions remain high. The capital city Kinshasa ground almost to a halt on Tuesday, with people staying at home as groups of youths burnt tyres and built barricades on the streets, AFP reporters said.