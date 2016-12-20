WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian FM says Aleppo evacuation will be completed in days
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia, Turkey, and Iran will act as guarantors in a peace deal between the Syrian regime and the opposition.
Russian FM says Aleppo evacuation will be completed in days
The International Committee of the Red Cross says thousands of people have been waiting to be bused out from eastern Aleppo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 20, 2016

The evacuation of civilians from the Syrian city of Aleppo could be finished within two days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after meeting his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Moscow.

Lavrov told reporters the three ministers have signed a joint statement which says that Russia, Turkey and Iran "express their willingness to help the Syrian regime and the opposition draft an agreement and act as its guarantors," and that the countries will support the principle of Syria's territorial integrity.

Recommended

The meeting in Moscow went ahead with talks despite the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey in Ankara on Monday. The gunman, who was identified as an off-duty police officer shouted, "Don't forget Aleppo! Don't forget Syria!"

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla