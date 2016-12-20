The PKK-affiliated TAK group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a weekend car bomb attack on a bus in Turkey's Kayseri, Turkish media reported.

At least 13 military personnel were killed and 55 others wounded in the attack, when a bus carrying low-ranking privates and non-commissioned officers was hit by an explosion as it passed by a vehicle packed with explosives. The death toll later rose to 14.

TAK is the urban wing of the PKK and the group has claimed recent attacks in Turkey's urban areas including twin bombings outside the Besiktas football stadium in central Istanbul earlier this month.