PKK-affiliated TAK claims car bomb attack in Turkey's Kayseri
At least 14 soldiers were killed and dozens were injured in the attack that targeted a bus carrying military personnel.
Ayse Barcin, mother of Fehmi Barcin, a Turkish soldier killed in Saturday's blasts in the central Turkish city of Kayseri, mourns during his funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, December 18, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 20, 2016

The PKK-affiliated TAK group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a weekend car bomb attack on a bus in Turkey's Kayseri, Turkish media reported.

At least 13 military personnel were killed and 55 others wounded in the attack, when a bus carrying low-ranking privates and non-commissioned officers was hit by an explosion as it passed by a vehicle packed with explosives. The death toll later rose to 14.

TAK is the urban wing of the PKK and the group has claimed recent attacks in Turkey's urban areas including twin bombings outside the Besiktas football stadium in central Istanbul earlier this month.

PKK has been waging a violent insurgency in Turkey since 1984. The PKK and its armed wings are recognised as terrorist organisations by the European Union, the United States, and Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
