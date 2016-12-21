The little Syrian girl who caught the world's attention received a presidential welcome in Turkey on Wednesday.

Seven-year-old Bana Alabed became known as Aleppo's tweeting girl after chronicling on Twitter a tragic account of her life in the war-torn city.

Earlier this week, Bana and her family were evacuated from eastern Aleppo and reached safety in Idlib province.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a special representative to Syria to collect Bana and her family, the BBC said.

President Erdogan and his wife, Emine Erdogan, greeted Bana and her family on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

In the meeting, the 7-year-old Syrian girl told the president:

Thank you for supporting the children of Aleppo and helping us to get out from war. I love you.

Bana spoke of her home and school being destroyed by bombs and about not having access to food, water and medicine, the Daily Sabah reported.