Syria's tweeting girl meets Turkey's president
Seven-year-old Bana Alabed, whose tweets about her experiences of living in Aleppo went viral, and her family thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for helping the children of Syria.
President Erdogan and his wife hosted Bana Alabed and her brother in Ankara's presidential palace on December 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 21, 2016

The little Syrian girl who caught the world's attention received a presidential welcome in Turkey on Wednesday.

Seven-year-old Bana Alabed became known as Aleppo's tweeting girl after chronicling on Twitter a tragic account of her life in the war-torn city.

Earlier this week, Bana and her family were evacuated from eastern Aleppo and reached safety in Idlib province.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a special representative to Syria to collect Bana and her family, the BBC said.

President Erdogan and his wife, Emine Erdogan, greeted Bana and her family on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

In the meeting, the 7-year-old Syrian girl told the president:

Thank you for supporting the children of Aleppo and helping us to get out from war. I love you.

Bana spoke of her home and school being destroyed by bombs and about not having access to food, water and medicine, the Daily Sabah reported.

"I was scared to go outside," she told President Erdogan.

With her mother Fatemah's help, the girl documented her experiences by posting pictures and videos of airstrikes and bombardments, and of her and her brother reading to distract themselves from the horrors. Bana has a Twitter following of about 350,000 people who have watched and learned through her accounts about the crisis in Aleppo.

Bana's story has touched many people all over the world, including author J.K. Rowling who sent her a Harry Potter book last month.

AUTHOR: Mohamed Taha

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
