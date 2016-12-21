Police have detained six more people following the assassination on Monday of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov, authorities said on Wednesday.

The latest detentions were in the western Turkish city of Izmir, bringing to 13 the number being questioned.

An off-duty riot police officer, 22-year-old Mevlut Mert Altintas, shot Karlov at the opening of a photo exhibition in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

A joint taskforce of Turkish police and an 18-member Russian team is investigating the murder.

Turkey has linked Altintas to the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).