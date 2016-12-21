TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says Russian envoy's assassin was a FETO member
Turkish president says the killer's links to the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation indicates the group is still present within the security forces.
Erdogan says Russian envoy's assassin was a FETO member
Ankara blames FETO for the July 15 coup attempt which left hundreds dead and thousands injured. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 21, 2016

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said the Turkish off-duty policeman who assassinated the Russian ambassador to Ankara was a member of the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).\

Russian and Turkey both cast the attack as an attempt to ruin ties between the two countries.

"There is no need to make a secret out of the fact he was a member of FETO," Erdogan said at a news conference, two days after Ambassador Andrei Karlov was killed in Ankara.

Ankara blames FETO for the July 15 coup attempt which left hundreds dead and thousands injured. Since the coup attempt, Turkish authorities have increased their efforts to break the network's vast web of control by identifying, investigating and prosecuting suspected members who have infiltrated state institutions including the army, the police force and the judiciary.

Recommended

But Erdogan said the assassination of Karlov showed Gulen supporters were still present within the security forces. "I have to say this very clearly — this dirty organisation is still within the military, still within the police," he said.

The Turkish president further said that Ankara is and will continue to clear out FETO members from state institutions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye