Following the evacuation of at least 37,000 civilians from eastern Aleppo, tens of thousands of them now find themselves living in challenging conditions in the relative safety of opposition-held areas in neighbouring Idlib province.

Some of the evacuees have been taken in by relatives or are in refugee camps.

Thousands more are expected to be bused to the regime-held west of the city under a new deal aimed at ensuring their safety.

Muhammad Qomqom and his family were among those who left the last rebel-held enclave in eastern Aleppo.

They're now in Idlib where the Turkish Red Crescent Society has set up a new refugee camp with 2,500 tents.