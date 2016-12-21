The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) were on Thursday pushed out of the Daesh-held town of al-Bab in northern Syria.

The FSA entered al-Bab with the Turkish army on Wednesday and faced resistance from Daesh in a battle to retake the city.

At least 16 Turkish soldiers were killed during heavy clashes since entering the city, Turkey's defence minister said on Thursday.

Turkey's army said 140 Daesh gunmen were killed as clashes intensified.

The FSA had earlier gained full control of the highway from al-Bab to Aleppo, and Turkish warplanes had destroyed nearly 65 Daesh targets, the army said.