Last of the wounded leave eastern Aleppo, Red Cross says
More than 37,000 civilians have been evacuated from eastern Aleppo in the last week amidst freezing weather conditions.
The evacuation follows a month-long Syrian regime's army offensive and weeks of siege that killed hundreds of people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 21, 2016

The last of hospital patients in east Aleppo have been evacuated, the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.

More than 37,000 people have been bussed out of the city in the last week. Advancing regime forces warned civilians to speed up the process of leaving so they can take full control of the area.

Although the wounded have left the city, there are still civilians awaiting their evacuation from the besieged city.

The "last convoys were still waiting to be evacuated from east Aleppo", and the operation would involve "multiple" trips, said Red Cross spokesperson Ingy Sedky.

The charity Save the Children warned that those fleeing the shrinking rebel enclave face "dire" conditions, sleeping in unheated buildings or tents in sub-zero temperatures.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has more from west of Aleppo City.

