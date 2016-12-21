The last of hospital patients in east Aleppo have been evacuated, the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.

More than 37,000 people have been bussed out of the city in the last week. Advancing regime forces warned civilians to speed up the process of leaving so they can take full control of the area.

Although the wounded have left the city, there are still civilians awaiting their evacuation from the besieged city.

The "last convoys were still waiting to be evacuated from east Aleppo", and the operation would involve "multiple" trips, said Red Cross spokesperson Ingy Sedky.