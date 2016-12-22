WORLD
Syrian regime says it has retaken complete control of Aleppo
Regime-run television reports that the last group of rebels and their families holed up in a small eastern enclave of Aleppo have been evacuated.
Buses that were used to evacuate Syrians from eastern Aleppo enter the embattled city through the Ramoussa crossing, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, on December 20, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

Syrian state television has reported that the regime forces have retaken complete control of Aleppo city. The eastern part of the city had been under the control of the rebels since the past four and a half years.

The last group of rebels and their families holed up in a small eastern enclave were evacuated on Thursday, under a deal that gives the regime and its allies full control of the city after years of fighting, Syrian regime television said.

More than 35,000 people have left for places such as Idlib, rural Aleppo and regime-held west Aleppo.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has been following the battle for Aleppo, as well as the evacuation of the eastern part of the city. He reports from Turkey's Hatay province near the border with Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
