WORLD
1 MIN READ
Aleppo's Twitter star to keep tweeting from Turkey
Seven-year-old Bana Alabed says she will keep tweeting about her new life in Turkey and continue to try to help other Syrian children get out of the war zone.
Aleppo's Twitter star to keep tweeting from Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emin, met Bana Alabed and her family at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey on December 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

Bana Alabed, the seven-year-old girl who's been tweeting about conditions inside Aleppo was evacuated from the besieged city along with her family.

She and and her family have now found safety in Turkey.

Alabed gained hundreds of thousands of followers with her tweets describing her conditions while under siege in Aleppo.

Recommended

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine, met with Alabed and her family at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

TRT World correspondent Andrew Hopkins was there and had an opportunity to talk to Alabed and her mother, Fatemah.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu