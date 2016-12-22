WORLD
Russia calls for restrictions on sale of "surrogate" alcohol
Putin calls on ministers to draft tighter rules for the production and sale of drinks, perfumes and other liquids with more than 25 percent alcohol content.
Those who died in Siberia had swigged a bath oil called Hawthorn whose label advertised an ethanol content of 93 percent. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

Russia is facing one of the worst mass poisonings in recent years, and it has caused President Vladimir Putin to clamp down on the sale of products with alcohol that is not meant for human consumption.

At least 62 people have died in Siberia after drinking a bath oil laced with methylated spirits.

Up to 12 million Russians are estimated to use cheap so-called surrogate spirits, many produced in illegal facilities.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield Miocic reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
