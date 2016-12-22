December 22, 2016
Russia is facing one of the worst mass poisonings in recent years, and it has caused President Vladimir Putin to clamp down on the sale of products with alcohol that is not meant for human consumption.
At least 62 people have died in Siberia after drinking a bath oil laced with methylated spirits.
Up to 12 million Russians are estimated to use cheap so-called surrogate spirits, many produced in illegal facilities.
TRT World'sOliver Whitfield Miocic reports.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies