At least six people were killed when Taliban suicide bombers stormed the residence of an Afghan lawmaker in the capital Kabul, officials said on Thursday.

The security forces killed the attackers early Thursday after a nearly 10-hour hostage situation.

Mir Wali, a member of parliament from the volatile southern province of Helmand, survived the assault with injuries.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary reports on the latest from Kabul.

Wali's wife, son and two of his grandsons were among those killed in the attack, which began on Wednesday evening.

The assault also killed the son of another MP from Uruzgan, Obaidullah Barakzai.

Wali was hospitalised after he jumped from his roof to escape the attack, Fraidoon Obaidi, chief of Kabul police's Criminal Investigation Department​ said.