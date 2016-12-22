WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh-claimed suicide car bombs kill at least 23 east of Mosul
The bombs targeted a market place in the city's eastern Gogjali district that was recently recaptured by Iraqi forces.
Daesh-claimed suicide car bombs kill at least 23 east of Mosul
Mosul is Daesh's last major stronghold in Iraq. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

Daesh claimed three suicide car bombs that killed at least 15 civilians and eight Iraqi policemen on Thursday in an eastern suburb of Mosul, according to a military statement.

The bombs targeted a market place in the city's eastern Gogjali district that Iraqi forces recaptured from the terrorist group almost two months ago.

Human Rights Watch says Daesh is deliberately targeting civilians in retaliation to the loss of control over territory to government forces.

Recommended

The assault on Mosul, Daesh's last major stronghold in Iraq, was launched by a 100,000-strong alliance of local forces on October 17. It has become the biggest military operation in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Four Iraqi aid workers and at least seven civilians were killed by mortar fire this week during aid distribution in Mosul, the United Nations said on Thursday.

"People waiting for aid are already vulnerable and need help. They should be protected, not attacked," said Lise Grande, UN humanitarian coordinator for Iraq.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu