Thousands still waiting to be evacuated from east Aleppo
Freezing temperatures have slowed the evacuation of the last rebel-held sections of eastern Aleppo in recent days.
Evacuees from a rebel-held area of Aleppo arrive in al-Rashideen, Syria, December 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

The evacuation of civilians and rebels out of eastern Aleppo continued on Thursday, but thousands are still waiting to be taken out as convoys keep driving people out of the enclave.

Many have been waiting for days in freezing temperatures as the evacuation slowed.

So far, about 30,000 people have left what was once a rebel stronghold.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has exclusive coverage on the evacuation from Idlib, Syria.

By Thursday morning, vehicles were streaming out of eastern Aleppo under United Nations monitoring.

"The evacuation is still ongoing, monitors are still on site. About 300 private vehicles left overnight and this morning," a UN official said.

Red Cross on Thursday said that more than 4,000 rebels were evacuated overnight to rebel-held western rural Aleppo, as per agreement between the warring parties.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said only one small position, on the western outskirts of Aleppo, remained in rebel hands.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Turkey's Gaziantep.

SOURCE:TRT World
