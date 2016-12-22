1. Russian hackers stole $180 million from US advertisers

Russians did it again. Uncovered by digital security company White Ops, Russian hackers managed to pull off an operation of unprecedented profitability in digital ad fraud history. The hackers first built a number of fake websites and promised customers they would host their ads on major news websites. Using an army of bots, the hackers created the impression that the ads were visited by 500,000 unique US IP addresses.

2. The White House thinks 3.1 million jobs will go away

A report published by the White House predicts that 3.1 million truck/taxi/delivery drivers will lose their jobs because of a new player in the game. No, it's not immigrants – it's AI. Bad days are coming for drivers. But fear not. The current White House has a solution, and that solution is education. Since you're not going to read the report, just read this: "If the United States fails to improve at educating children and retraining adults with the skills needed in an increasingly AI-driven economy, the country risks leaving millions of Americans behind and losing its position as the global economic leader."

Hyundai, also in the autonomous car game, is focusing on exoskeleton devices. The device's main goal is to augment the wearer's mobility. The exoskeleton appears to be useful for people who are unable to move or have difficulty moving. It can also be worn by people who have to carry heavy weights. And it gives us a glimpse of what super-soldiers will be using in future battlefields – which brings us to our next topic.

4. Should we ban autonomous weapons?