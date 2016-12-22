WORLD
2 MIN READ
Manhunt underway for suspect in Berlin truck attack
Germany is offering a €100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Tunisian man, Anis Amri.
a Europe-wide manhunt is underway for Anis Amri who the German police say is behind the deadly Christmas market truck attack. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

A Europe-wide manhunt is underway for a 24-year-old Tunisian man suspected of carrying out the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

Twelve people were killed and 48 injured when a truck ploughed into a crowd on Monday evening.

Germany is offering up to €100,000 ($104,000) for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who was named as Anis Amri, after his residency permit was found in the cab of the vehicle.

German police have raided two apartments in their search for Amri.

"Anis Amri is 178cm tall and weighs about 75 kg, has black hair and brown eyes," the Federal Prosecutor's Office (GBA) said in the statement.

Recommended

"Beware! He could be violent and armed!"

The family of the Tunisian suspect sought by German police say they can't believe one of their own is now a wanted man.

Two pictures of Amri were published on the GBA website.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports that the suspect was previously under surveillance.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
