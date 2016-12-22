A Europe-wide manhunt is underway for a 24-year-old Tunisian man suspected of carrying out the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

Twelve people were killed and 48 injured when a truck ploughed into a crowd on Monday evening.

Germany is offering up to €100,000 ($104,000) for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who was named as Anis Amri, after his residency permit was found in the cab of the vehicle.

German police have raided two apartments in their search for Amri.

"Anis Amri is 178cm tall and weighs about 75 kg, has black hair and brown eyes," the Federal Prosecutor's Office (GBA) said in the statement.