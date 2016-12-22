POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Istanbul hosts charity match for victims of Besiktas stadium bombing
Before the match started President Erodogan delivered a speech at the stadium and said that Turkey is going through one of its "roughest periods in history at fighting against terrorism."
Istanbul hosts charity match for victims of Besiktas stadium bombing
President Erdogan addresses thousands of football fans in Istanbul's Vodafone Arena where a bomb attack took place on December 10. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

All the top-flight Turkish football clubs turned out for a charity match at the Besiktas stadium in Istanbul, after the recent double bomb attack that killed 44 people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a speech before the match started.

He said, "Turkey is going through one of its roughest periods in history at fighting against terrorism. I believe that our police officers, soldiers, village guards and this nation will finish terrorism by standing in unity and solidarity."

The proceeds of the match are being donated to the families of the victims who had lost their lives in the attack outside the stadium, earlier this month.

Recommended

Strict security measures had been made for the match. The local stars won the match by 3 to 4 goals.

TRT World'sSemra Hunter reports from the stadium.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'