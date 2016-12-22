All the top-flight Turkish football clubs turned out for a charity match at the Besiktas stadium in Istanbul, after the recent double bomb attack that killed 44 people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a speech before the match started.

He said, "Turkey is going through one of its roughest periods in history at fighting against terrorism. I believe that our police officers, soldiers, village guards and this nation will finish terrorism by standing in unity and solidarity."

The proceeds of the match are being donated to the families of the victims who had lost their lives in the attack outside the stadium, earlier this month.