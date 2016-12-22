WORLD
UN Security Council postpones Israeli settlement vote
Draft resolution urging that Israel halt construction of settlements was met with protest from Israeli Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu.
The draft resolution says that the Israeli settlements have no legal validity. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

The UN Security Council on Thursday postponed a contentious vote on a draft resolution demanding that Israel halt its settlement activities.

Egypt requested the delay one day after submitting the draft text to the council, a move that triggered immediate calls from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a US veto to block the resolution.

"Israelis deeply appreciate one of the great pillars of the US-Israel alliance: the willingness over many years of the United States to stand up in the UN and veto anti-Israel resolutions," Netanyahu said.

"I hope the US won't abandon this policy."

President-elect Donald Trump weighed in and said the United States should veto the measure.

The United Nations maintains that settlements are illegal, but UN officials have reported a surge in construction over the past months.

The draft resolution demands that "Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."

It states that Israeli settlements have "no legal validity" and are "dangerously imperiling the viability of the two-state solution" that would see an independent Palestine co-exist alongside Israel.

TRT World's Nick Harper has more from Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
