The UN Security Council on Thursday postponed a contentious vote on a draft resolution demanding that Israel halt its settlement activities.

Egypt requested the delay one day after submitting the draft text to the council, a move that triggered immediate calls from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a US veto to block the resolution.

"Israelis deeply appreciate one of the great pillars of the US-Israel alliance: the willingness over many years of the United States to stand up in the UN and veto anti-Israel resolutions," Netanyahu said.

"I hope the US won't abandon this policy."

President-elect Donald Trump weighed in and said the United States should veto the measure.