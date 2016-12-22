Security forces have killed 34 protesters and arrested scores of others after they gathered on the streets of Kinshasa and other cities to demand Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila step down, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.

The country is witnessing growing protests since Kabila refused to step down after his second term in office ended on Monday at midnight after 15 years in power.

He insists on staying in office until his government holds new elections in 2018.

Since clashes have already erupted between armed militias and security forces, Human Rights Watch has warned that violence may escalate if Kabila continues to insist he stay in office.

While Kabila may be willing to take extreme measures to keep his grip on power, the opposition is gaining momentum with protests happening all across the country.