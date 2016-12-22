WORLD
Civilians caught in Mosul crossfire as battle with Daesh continues
The numbers of civilian casualties are expected to increase as Iraqi authorities say the battle to retake Mosul may take months.
Iraqi soldiers have retaken a quarter of the northern city, but their advance has been slow. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2016

Thousands of people have been wounded after being caught in a crossfire in Mosul as Iraqi Special Forces continue their operation to defeat Daesh.

Most of them are suffering from multiple injuries and many require emergency surgery.

The offensive to end Daesh's two-year stranglehold in Mosul began in October.

Mosul has been under the control of Daesh since June 2014.

The numbers of civilian casualties are expected to increase as authorities say the battle may take months.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from one of the two hospitals in Erbil, where many of the casualties are being brought.

SOURCE:TRT World
