A video believed to show the moment a truck drove into the Berlin Christmas market was released on Monday.

The footage was from a dashcam of a taxi driver who was waiting for a customer a few metres away from the scene when the truck deliberately drove into the crowd.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more.

During an extensive manhunt for the prime suspect Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian, police said they arrested two others suspected of planning another attack.