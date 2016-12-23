WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey steps up fight against Daesh in Syria's al-Bab
Turkey and its ally, the Free Syrian Army, have intensified operations in al-Bab after Daesh pushed back opposition fighters on Thursday.
Turkey steps up fight against Daesh in Syria's al-Bab
A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet lands at Incirlik Air Base in Adana, Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2016

Turkish forces killed 22 Daesh gunmen in Syria's al-Bab region as it upped the tempo on Operation Euphrates Shield, Turkish Armed Forces said on Friday.

Turkey launched the operation in August to improve security along its border with Syria and eliminate the regional terror threat.

Turkey is backing the Free Syrian Army (FSA) which currently is conducting ground operations in the Daesh-controlled city of al-Bab.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Ankara on the latest developments.

Intense fighting

Recommended

The move comes after Daesh pushed the FSA out of al-Bab.

The FSA entered the city with the Turkish army on Wednesday, but faced stiff resistance from Daesh in a battle to retake the city.

At least 16 Turkish soldiers were killed during heavy clashes since entering the city, Turkey's defence minister said on Thursday.

Turkey's army said 140 Daesh gunmen were killed as clashes intensified.

The FSA had earlier gained full control of the highway from al-Bab to Aleppo.

In the latest assault on al-Bab, Turkey says 51 Daesh targets were hit and 37 buildings, including those used for accommodation, weapon emplacement, and defence purposes, as well as three armouries and a logistics centre.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu