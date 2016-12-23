WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN demands end to Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory
New Zealand, Malaysia, Senegal and Venezuela proposed the draft. Israel's strongest ally the United States abstained from the vote allowing it to pass.
UN demands end to Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory
A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev, in the occupied West Bank December 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2016

The UN Security Council on Friday overwhelmingly adopted a historic resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

New Zealand, Malaysia, Senegal and Venezuela proposed the resolution. Israel's strongest ally, the United States abstained from the vote allowing it to pass by a vote of 14 in favour in the 15-member council.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN Security Council had postponed the vote. Egypt had requested the delay, one day after submitting the draft text to the council.

The move had triggered immediate calls from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a US veto to block the resolution.

The Israeli Prime Minister's office has responded to the outcome by rejecting the vote and saying that they won't abide by its terms.

"Israel rejects this shameful anti-Israel resolution at the UN and will not abide by its terms," a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"The Obama administration not only failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes," it said.

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said the United States had abandoned Israel by abstaining from the vote.

Recommended

US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted "As to the UN things will be different after Jan 20," in response to the vote.

But Palestinian officials welcomed the move.

"This is a day of victory for international law, a victory for civilised language and negotiation and a total rejection of extremist forces in Israel," Chief Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat said.

The international community has told the people of Israel that the way to security and peace is not going to be done through occupation ... but rather through peace, ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state to live side by side with the state of Israel on the 1967 line.

A spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rdainah described the resolution as a "big blow to Israeli policy."

TRT World has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu