Syrians begin to return to regime-controlled Aleppo
Many civilians started are returning to the city for the first time in five years after the regime pushed out the rebels from eastern part of the city.
Syrians walk in the former rebel-held Zebdiye district in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on December 23, 2016 after Syrian regime forces retook control of the whole embattled city. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2016

Syrian civilians have begun returning to bombed-out neighbourhoods in eastern Aleppo for the first time in five years after the regime retook the city from rebels.

Tens of thousands of Syrians who fled the war are still living in emergency camps outside the city.

A landmark evacuation deal brokered by Turkey with Syrian regime's allies including Russia saw thousands of civilians and rebels leaving the eastern districts of Aleppo during the past two weeks.

Although the rebels were driven out of the eastern Aleppo, they have expressed resolve to continue fighting regime forces.

One of their commanders warned the regime and its allies the fight is far from over.

More than 37,000 people were bused out from eastern Aleppo to refugee camps set up in the neighbouring Idlib province since the evacuation began last week.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports from one of those camps.

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation is one of the aid organisations helping the refugees on the ground.

Durmus Aydin, one of vice presidents of IHH, said all efforts were being made to fulfil the needs of the evacuees in extremely cold weather.

He said not enough is being done by the international organisations at the moment and called for a greater contribution from their side.

SOURCE:TRT World
