Syrian civilians have begun returning to bombed-out neighbourhoods in eastern Aleppo for the first time in five years after the regime retook the city from rebels.

Tens of thousands of Syrians who fled the war are still living in emergency camps outside the city.

A landmark evacuation deal brokered by Turkey with Syrian regime's allies including Russia saw thousands of civilians and rebels leaving the eastern districts of Aleppo during the past two weeks.

Although the rebels were driven out of the eastern Aleppo, they have expressed resolve to continue fighting regime forces.

One of their commanders warned the regime and its allies the fight is far from over.

More than 37,000 people were bused out from eastern Aleppo to refugee camps set up in the neighbouring Idlib province since the evacuation began last week.