WORLD
1 MIN READ
Passengers from hijacked Libyan flight return home after ordeal
The Airbus A320 had been flying from Sebha, in southwestern Libya, to Tripoli, when it was hijacked and diverted to Malta International Airport.
Passengers from hijacked Libyan flight return home after ordeal
Two hijackers of a Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 surrender to Maltese military on the runway at Malta Airport on December 23, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2016

Passengers on a Libyan flight which was hijacked and forced to land in Malta on Friday, returned home to Libya on Saturday after their harrowing ordeal.

The Airbus A320 had been flying from Sebha, in southwestern Libya, to Tripoli, when it was hijacked and diverted to Malta International Airport.

The two hijackers surrendered to authorities in Malta after releasing all 118 passengers and crew on board.

One of them has been identified as Moussa Shaha who heads what he calls the pro-Gaddafi Al-Fateh Al-Jadid Party.

Recommended

The hijackers threatened to blow up the plane if their political party wasn't officially recognised.

A passenger who was sitting next to the hijackers says they asked to go to Rome first.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu