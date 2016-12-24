The Syrian regime has resumed air strikes and shelling in the countryside near Aleppo in a bid to drive out the rebels from their last compounds around the city.

The rebels, however, vow to fight on.

The strikes come after the last opposition fighters and civilians were evacuated from the city's eastern districts this week under a deal reached between the regime and rebels which was brokered by Turkey and regime allies, Russia and Iran.

Rebels vowed to fight on, saying they will stand their ground on the frontlines surrounding the city and will continue to defend themselves.

This week's evacuations marked the regime's full takeover of eastern Aleppo from rebels with regime forces saying it has completely retaken Aleppo and brought "security and safety" back to the city.

"The rebel evacuation leaves the battered city entirely under the control of the army and its allies after years of fighting," state television said.