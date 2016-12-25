WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands are fleeing typhoon Nock-Ten in the Philippines
Authorities began a preemptive evacuation on Friday.
Thousands are fleeing typhoon Nock-Ten in the Philippines
Stranded passengers from Tabaco port are evacuated in Tabaco City, Albay province of Philippines on Saturday after their vessels were prohibited from sailing ahead of typhoon Nock-Ten's expected arrival on December 25. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 25, 2016

Thousands of people piled onto trucks in the Philippines on Christmas Day as a powerful typhoon barreled towards the archipelago.

The typhoon weakened as it cut across the Philippines on Monday after bringing down trees and power lines, and authorities warned of flash floods and mudslides although casualties were few with police reporting two deaths.

Authorities issued warnings of destruction after storm surges up to 2.5-metres (eight-feet) high as Nock-Ten closed in on the Bicol peninsula and nearby islands.

The typhoon was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) with gusts up to 255 kph as it moved west over the ocean at 15 kmh, the national disaster agency said in its latest weather bulletin. Sustained wind was earlier 175 kph with gusts of 215 kph.

"We went around with megaphones and gave instructions to our people to eat breakfast, pack and board the military trucks," Alberto Lindo, an official of Alcala, a farming village of 3,300 people near the active Mayon volcano, said.

Nock-Ten will hit Bicol on the south of the main island of Luzon on Sunday evening, the disaster agency said. An official said preemptive evacuations in the area began on Friday, with nearly 4,000 residents moving into emergency centres and more than 8,000 others seeking shelter elsewhere.

Civil defence officials in Bicol said earlier nearly half a million people in the region were in harm's way and needed to be evacuated.

Recommended

Rescue teams gave priority to about 100 babies, toddlers, parents and elderly people in the evacuation process. They were moved to a school that is some seven kilometres (four miles) away.

All ferry services and commercial flights in Bicol were suspended.

After hitting Bicol, Nock-Ten is forecast to strike the heavily populated heartland of the main island of Luzon including, the capital Manila.

On Sunday, the coastguard ordered the beaches south of Manila to be cleared of holidaymakers by Monday, while residents of the island were warned to leave their homes.

Rescue workers on the island have been put on standby, evacuation centres opened and food and other rations have been stocked.

Typhoons are seen frequently in the archipelago. Super typhoon Haiyan struck central Philippines in November 2013, leaving 7,350 people dead or missing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla