WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel will reassess ties with UN after an anti-settlement resolution
The resolution called Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem a "flagrant violation of international law."
Israel will reassess ties with UN after an anti-settlement resolution
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would re-assess its ties with UN after the settlement resolution at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem (file photo). / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 25, 2016

Israel will re-examine its ties with the UN, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

His statement came after the UN Security Council approved a resolution on Friday demanding that Israel halt settlement building and expansion in the Palestinian territories.

"The decision taken at the UN yesterday was part of the swan song of the old world biased against Israel," Netanyahu said.

The resolution was adopted with 14 votes in favour and one against, with the US abstaining. The largely symbolic resolution says that Israel's settlements have no legal validity and that they constitute a flagrant violation of international law.

Recommended

"We are entering a new era and as the President-elect Trump said yesterday, this is going to happen much quicker than people think. In this new era there is a high price for those trying to harm Israel," Netanyahu added.

TRT World has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla