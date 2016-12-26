TÜRKİYE
How did Turkey cope with a turbulent 2016?
From a failed coup attempt in July to a deadly wave of terrorist attacks in its major cities, 2016 was a turbulent year for the nation.
Ankara launched operation Euphrates Shield with the help of the Free Syrian Army in late August to neutralise threats from Daesh and the YPG in the northern region of Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 26, 2016

The year 2016 was a tumultous one for Turkey in many respects. In July, the country witnessed upheaval in the shape of a failed putsch attempt.

In major cities and towns, the nation also grappled with a wave of terrorist attacks. Resolving to fight the scourge of terrorism "till the end," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "If they plan to intimidate us with these attacks, we will not degrade ourselves by leaving the arena to these cowards."

Besides taking a number of measures to combat terror within the country, Ankara also launched Operation Euphrates Shield alongside the Free Syrian Army in late August.

TRT World 's Abubakr Al Shamahi has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
