WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel summons US ambassador over UN settlement resolution
Tel Aviv also summons the envoys of 10 other nations who voted in favour of a UN Security Council resolution that calls on Israel to stop settlement-building on Palestinian land.
Israel summons US ambassador over UN settlement resolution
The US broke with its long-standing approach of diplomatically shielding Israel at the UN Security Council and did not wield its veto power and abstained from voting instead. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 26, 2016

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday summoned the US ambassador to Tel Aviv to discuss Washington's abstention in a UN resolution demanding an end to settlement-building.

The UN Security Council Friday approved the resolution with 14 in favour and one against, because the US broke with its long-standing approach of diplomatically shielding Israel and did not wield its veto power.

Israel's strongest ally, the US, instead abstained from the vote allowing the resolution to pass.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed frustration with the Obama administration's decision, and held talks with envoy Daniel Shapiro on Sunday.

Recommended

Israel has also summoned ambassadors from other Security Council member states including Britain, China, Russia, France, Egypt, Japan, Uruguay, Spain, Ukraine and New Zealand. All countries had supported the resolution.

TRT World's Gregg Carlstrom brings the latest developments.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla