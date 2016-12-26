Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday summoned the US ambassador to Tel Aviv to discuss Washington's abstention in a UN resolution demanding an end to settlement-building.

The UN Security Council Friday approved the resolution with 14 in favour and one against, because the US broke with its long-standing approach of diplomatically shielding Israel and did not wield its veto power.

Israel's strongest ally, the US, instead abstained from the vote allowing the resolution to pass.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed frustration with the Obama administration's decision, and held talks with envoy Daniel Shapiro on Sunday.