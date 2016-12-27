WORLD
Israel says "reducing ties" with nations over settlement vote
The prime minister has asked officials to limit visits to countries that voted for a resolution calling on Israel to stop building settlements on Palestinian land.
Israel has already called back its ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal for consultations, and cancelled aid programmes with the African state. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2016

Israel said on Tuesday it was "reducing" ties with nations that voted for last week's UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for a halt to settlement building in Palestinian territory.

The resolution passed 14-0 on Friday as the US went against its traditional approach of protecting Israel on an international forum by abstaining from voting and not using its veto power. The UN resolution is the first since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.

Israel's foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said the country was "temporarily reducing" visits and work with embassies.

"Until further notice, we'll limit our contacts with the embassies here in Israel and refrain from visits of Israeli officials to those states, and of visits of officials from those states here," he said.

Israel has already called back its ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal for consultations, and cancelled aid programmes with the African state.

On Tuesday, Israel informed Angola it would be freezing its aid programme there, Nahshon said.

Israeli media have reported that Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has asked officials to visit the countries that voted for the resolution as little as possible for now.

TRT World's Gregg Carlstrom reports from Tel Aviv.

