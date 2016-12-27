Israel said on Tuesday it was "reducing" ties with nations that voted for last week's UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for a halt to settlement building in Palestinian territory.

The resolution passed 14-0 on Friday as the US went against its traditional approach of protecting Israel on an international forum by abstaining from voting and not using its veto power. The UN resolution is the first since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.

Israel's foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said the country was "temporarily reducing" visits and work with embassies.

"Until further notice, we'll limit our contacts with the embassies here in Israel and refrain from visits of Israeli officials to those states, and of visits of officials from those states here," he said.