Human error caused Brazilian football team's plane to crash
Officials said the pilot failed to refuel en route and did not report engine failures caused by the lack of fuel until it was too late.
Rescue crew work in the wreckage from a plane that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2016

A series of human errors have been blamed for the Colombian plane crash that killed 71 people last month, including most of Brazil's Chapecoense football team.

Aviation authorities said the plane took off without enough fuel to safely complete the flight and the pilot failed to stop midway to refuel.

Investigators also said the flight plan did not meet international standards, but they ruled out sabotage or mechanical problems.

TRT World's Mariana Palau reports from Bogota.

