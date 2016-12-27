December 27, 2016
A series of human errors have been blamed for the Colombian plane crash that killed 71 people last month, including most of Brazil's Chapecoense football team.
Aviation authorities said the plane took off without enough fuel to safely complete the flight and the pilot failed to stop midway to refuel.
Investigators also said the flight plan did not meet international standards, but they ruled out sabotage or mechanical problems.
TRT World'sMariana Palau reports from Bogota.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies