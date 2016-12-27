WORLD
Students in Syria's Idlib committed to education
Amid the devastation of a five-year-long conflict, hundreds of children are trying to get an education in war-ravaged Syria.
The safety issue remains a big concern for both parents and school management alike as war continues to rage across Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2016

Syrian students who fled from besieged Aleppo to Idlib are going back to the classroom in the hope that when war ends, they will have some education.

The conflict began in 2011 when regime leader Bashar al Assad targeted pro-democratic protesters. Five years on, more than 400,000 people have been killed and millions have been displaced.

Going to school is a big step for many students but safety is a major concern.

"What we need most for our students is security. They're all afraid of warplanes," one school principal, Bashar Jaafar said.

TRT World 's Alican Ayanlar reports from the countryside in Idlib.

SOURCE:TRT World
