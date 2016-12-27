WORLD
2 MIN READ
Japan's Abe in Hawaii for historic Pearl Harbor visit
He is the first Japanese prime minister to visit the site of the attack since 1951.
Japan's Abe in Hawaii for historic Pearl Harbor visit
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in his first day of the trip, presenting a wreath at the memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2016

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday stopped at several memorials in Hawaii, one day before he visits the site of the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor during a trip intended to show a strong alliance between his country and the United States.

Abe's trip comes 75 years after Japan's surprise attack on the naval base, which thrust the US into the Second World War, and is seen as highlighting decades of reconciliation between both countries.

The crowning event of the trip comes Tuesday, when Abe and US President Barack Obama will visit Pearl Harbor. Obama, who was born in Hawaii, is spending his winter vacation there.

Recommended

Obama visited the Japanese city of Hiroshima last May, the site where the US dropped the world's first atomic bomb.

TRT World has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla