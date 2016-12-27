President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said the West was breaking promises in Syria and accused Ankara's partners of backing "terror groups" including Daesh in the conflict-ridden country.

Dozens of Turkish soldiers have died in Turkey's major incursion inside Syria since it was launched in August to back pro-Ankara Syrian fighters battling Daesh and other terrorist outfits.

Ankara has become more impatient over the lack of support from the US-led coalition for the Turkish operation.

"The coalition forces are unfortunately not keeping their promises," Erdogan said at a news conference alongside visiting Guinean President Alpha Conde. "Whether they do or they don't, we will continue along this path in a determined way. There is no going back on the path we have set out on."

Erdogan said that rather than supporting Turkey, the West was backing the YPG and PYD, who work with the United States on the ground in Syria, and also Daesh.

PYD and its militant wing, YPG, is an affiliate of PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, US, EU and NATO.

"They are supporting all the terror groups — the YPG, PYD but also including Daesh," Erdogan said.