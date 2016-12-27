WORLD
Erdogan says West backing Daesh in Syria
The president said the US-led coalition in Syria was not keeping its promises and was supporting Daesh, the PYD and YPG.
Erdogan said that along with Russia, Turkey backed a plan to bring the parties in the conflict together with key powers for peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2016

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said the West was breaking promises in Syria and accused Ankara's partners of backing "terror groups" including Daesh in the conflict-ridden country.

Dozens of Turkish soldiers have died in Turkey's major incursion inside Syria since it was launched in August to back pro-Ankara Syrian fighters battling Daesh and other terrorist outfits.

Ankara has become more impatient over the lack of support from the US-led coalition for the Turkish operation.

"The coalition forces are unfortunately not keeping their promises," Erdogan said at a news conference alongside visiting Guinean President Alpha Conde. "Whether they do or they don't, we will continue along this path in a determined way. There is no going back on the path we have set out on."

Erdogan said that rather than supporting Turkey, the West was backing the YPG and PYD, who work with the United States on the ground in Syria, and also Daesh.

PYD and its militant wing, YPG, is an affiliate of PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, US, EU and NATO.

"They are supporting all the terror groups — the YPG, PYD but also including Daesh," Erdogan said.

"It's quite clear, perfectly obvious," he said, adding that Turkey could provide proof in pictures and video.

Erdogan had made a similar statement during a visit to Pakistan in November saying that "the West stands by Daesh right now" and its weapons were Western-made.

But the Turkish leader expressed confidence over the assault saying "we now have the Daesh terror group surrounded on four sides in Al-Bab".

"Yes we have martyrs... but now there's no turning back," he said.​

Erdogan said that along with Russia, Turkey backed a plan to bring the parties in the conflict together with key powers for peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana.

But he said that "terror groups" must not be included and that Turkey also wanted to see its Gulf allies Saudi Arabia and Qatar involved.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
