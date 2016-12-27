Two months after fleeing Daesh in Mosul, women are back together, trying to make the best out of the dire conditions in the camps by utilising their tents.

They have divided the tents in the Hassan Al Sham camp in Erbil's Kalak district into different rooms - for cooking, sleeping and for storing their goods.

Many arrived to the camp with nothing, and they have limited access to basic necessities. Pregnant women are worried for their children's future.