TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish military "neutralises" Daesh fighters in northern Syria
Turkey hit 154 Daesh targets during an operation in the Syrian town of al-Bab that opposition fighters backed by Turkish troops have laid siege to for weeks.
Turkish military "neutralises" Daesh fighters in northern Syria
Operation Euphrates Shield, which began nearly four months ago, is aimed at clearing hostile groups from Syria's border with Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

The Turkish military said on Wednesday that 44 Daesh fighters were "neutralised" and another 117 were wounded during an ongoing operation in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in late August to expel terrorist groups from it border with Syria. Since then, Turkish explosive teams have destroyed 2,392 handmade explosives and 42 mines in former Daesh strongholds.

In the latest offensive, Turkey's army said 154 Daesh targets with artillery and other weaponry were destroyed. Seven rebels were wounded in clashes.

Recommended

Control of al-Bab is strategic for Turkey as it will keep Daesh away from its borders. Under Operation Euphrates Shield, rebels supported by Turkish troops have laid siege to the town for weeks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'