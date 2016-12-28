Thousands of civilians and rebels are receiving treatment in Syria's opposition-held Idlib province.

And now, the hospitals are trying to figure out how to tend to more patients with limited equipment and resources, as regime shelling has continued in the province.

Syria's civil war began in 2011 after the regime forces cracked down on pro-democratic forces. More than 400,000 people have been killed and millions displaced in the five year conflict, according to the UN.