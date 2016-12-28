WORLD
1 MIN READ
Japan's PM pays his respects at Pearl Habour memorial
The symbolic visit to Pearl Harbour along with US President Barack Obama was to highlight the strength of the US-Japan alliance.
Japan's PM pays his respects at Pearl Habour memorial
US President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greet Pearl Harbour survivors after giving remarks at Kilo Pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, US December 27, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has offered his condolences to the people who were killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour in 1941.

Abe made the remarks to a group of assembled military personnel, among whom were some of the survivors of the attack.  

Obama said Abe's visit to the site of the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour showed the power of reconciliation.

The visit makes Abe the first Japanese Prime Minister to pay his respects at the Pearl Harbour memorial.

Recommended

Abe and Obama said the visit was about reconciliation and what's possible between nations.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse reports from Honolulu.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla