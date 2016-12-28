WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korea pension fund chief detained in corruption scandal probe
Investigators are looking into whether the chairman of South Korea's pension fund used his position to support the merger of two Samsung Group affiliates while he was head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
South Korea pension fund chief detained in corruption scandal probe
Chairman of the National Pension Service (NPS), Moon Hyung-pyo served as South Korea's minister of health but was discharged in 2015 following criticisms over the handling of a MERS outbreak. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

South Korean prosecutors put the chairman of the world's third-largest pension fund under emergency arrest on Wednesday in a widening influence-peddling scandal that has led the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

The arrest comes as South Korea is still reeling from a corruption scandal after Park was accused of colluding with her long-time friend Choi Soon-sil to pressure big companies to make contributions to non-profit foundations.

The special prosecutor's office is looking into whether Moon Hyung-pyo pressured the National Pension Service (NPS) to support the 8 billion dollars merger of two Samsung Group affiliates. The deal took place while he was head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which runs the pension fund.

Recommended

Moon's home was raided on suspicion of abuse of power.

U-Jean Jung joins TRT World from Seoul, South Korea.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla