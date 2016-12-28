A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Japan on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Japan's public broadcaster NHK said that no tsunami warning was issued.

The epicentre of the quake was located 18 kilometres northeast of Daigo, a town in the northern Kanto region, at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

Japan's meteorological agency put the magnitude at 6.3, while the USGS measured it at 5.9.

Meanwhile, Japan's nuclear regulator said there were no irregularities at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant where one of the world's worst nuclear accidents unfolded after a March 2011 earthquake and ensuing tsunami.

NHK said the operator of Tokyo Electric Power Co was checking for any impact of the quake on the plant but the nuclear regulator reported no irregularities.